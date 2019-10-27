Elizabeth "Liz" (Blackwell) Lawrence

FITCHBURG – Elizabeth "Liz" Lawrence, born June 4, 1946, passed away October 25, 2019. Alzheimer's took our Liz away from us many years too soon. During her time on Earth, Liz had many careers; one of which was being a model. She retired from the computer industry in 2005. She was an excellent bowler and together, with her husband, enjoyed many whitewater rafting trips. She also excelled in aerobics and dance. Liz will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Don; son, Curtis (Barbra); along with three grandchildren, Luke, Caylee and Jana. She is further survived by a brother, Robert, in her home State of Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lois Blackwell; and a sister, Barbara.

A Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. noon, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 5701 Odana Rd., Madison. Interment will take place at Sunset Memory Gardens. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.