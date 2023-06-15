Elizabeth "Libby" Scott

MIDDLETON, Wis. - Elizabeth “Libby” Scott, age 95, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the University of Wisconsin Hospital, Madison. She was born on Jan. 18, 1928, in Hopewell Township in Ohio, to Edith and Irvin Otto.

Libby was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Scott on Sept. 11, 1948, in Saginaw, Mich. Not long after they moved to Chicago, Ill., where they started Bob Scott Studios. The family business specialized in food photography and supported many national food brands. This is also where they began their family, raising three sons who they adored.

