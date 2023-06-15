MIDDLETON, Wis. - Elizabeth “Libby” Scott, age 95, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the University of Wisconsin Hospital, Madison. She was born on Jan. 18, 1928, in Hopewell Township in Ohio, to Edith and Irvin Otto.
Libby was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Scott on Sept. 11, 1948, in Saginaw, Mich. Not long after they moved to Chicago, Ill., where they started Bob Scott Studios. The family business specialized in food photography and supported many national food brands. This is also where they began their family, raising three sons who they adored.
While Libby and Bob loved Chicago, they also appreciated a slower pace. They purchased a 110-acre farm retreat in Sabin, Wis., where they often enjoyed the country lifestyle and entertaining. They found passion in traveling which led to the world of travel campers.
In 1985 they retired from the photography business, and moved to Mesa, Ariz., where they spent 21 years. In retirement Libby and Bob continued to travel and enjoyed new and different dining experiences with the company of great friends. Libby enjoyed her time in Mesa, however her greatest joy was without question, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In 2010 Libby and Bob made their way back to the Midwest permanently planting roots in Middleton, Wis., to be closer to their family.
Libby will be lovingly remembered as a woman of strong faith, a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She had a zest for life, a wonderful sense of humor and always made those around her feel loved and welcomed.
Libby is survived by her two sons, Craig Scott, Ken and his wife, Deb Scott; granddaughter, Tammy; grandsons, Brian (Marissa) Scott, Jerid (Sheryl) Scott and Benjamin (Lindsey) Braydon; granddaughters, Courtney (Ryan) Barthel and Jennifer (C.J.) McCarthy; and great-grandchildren, Austin and Grayson Scott. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; son, Gary and his wife, Jennifer; brother, John and wife, Ginny Otto; sister, JoAnne and husband, Art Graham.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the University of Wisconsin for the compassionate care they provided Libby.
Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, on Monday, June 26, 2023. Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. with a religious service to follow at 4 p.m.