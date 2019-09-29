MADISON - Elizabeth L. “Betty” Hoffmann, age 84, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Meriter Hospital. She was born on Oct. 21, 1934, in Ashton, the daughter of Anton and Francis (Adler) Meier. Elizabeth was united in marriage to Robert Hoffmann on March 3, 1956. Elizabeth loved her family which is evident if you ever carried on a conversation with her.

She loved Christmas and worked very hard to make each Christmas a special event; some would say Christmas was year-round in her home. She enjoyed baking, flowers and playing cards. In more recent years, Elizabeth and Robert enjoyed trips to the casino and simply spending time with their family.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Robert; son, Robert (Treasure) Hoffmann Jr.; two daughters, Cheryl (Fred) Kiefer and Toni (Dale) Fredenberg; daughter-in-law, Lajean Hoffmann; grandchildren, Katie Schweinler, Shawn Hoffmann, Betsy Woerth, Freddy Kiefer, Anthony Kiefer, Emily Rhodes; and great-grandchildren, Makenna, Cal, Carson, Madysen, Brandt, Cole, Abigail, Kaylee, Ellie, Cameron, and a great-granddaughter on the way and her sister, Doris (Buck) Rindfliesch. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Richard Hoffmann.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 with a luncheon to follow. Inurnment will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.