Elizabeth K. “Betty” Collins, age 89, of Cottage Grove Wis., died in her sleep on Friday, July 28, 2023. She was born April 4, 1934, to Norbert and Anna (Werner) Reible.
Betty graduated from Edgewood High School and married Edward “Eddie” Collins on July 29, 1954. Her employment included the Selective Service System, Securities Brokerage, and 18 years for Dean Medical as a receptionist/scheduler until she retired in 2004.
Betty’s talents included sewing, knitting, crocheting. She made many of her children’s clothes and later created specialized gifts for her friends, family, and grandkids. She enjoyed league bowling for many years. Betty volunteered at the Monona Senior Center, regularly reading to its members. She was an avid Star Trek fan, a love she shared with her “Next Generation.” Betty was a passionate reader and traveler.
Betty is survived by daughters, Deb Collins and Pegi Warner; son, Charles Collins (Elizabeth Radunzel); daughters-in-law, Janice Collins and Shannon Hickey Collins; grandchildren, Amy Collins O’Hara (Ryan O’Hara), Patrick (Crystal) Aspinwall, Christopher Aspinwall, Renee Heather, Zachary Dumas, Destyni Dumas, Kathryn Collins (Ben Federman), Madeline Collins (Tyler Smith), Matthew Bartelt, Jacob Warner, Joshua Warner, Justin Warner, Meagan Warner, and Victoria Collins. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Owen, Adrianna, Jackson, Kayden, Everly.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie; her sons, Jim and Jerome; daughter Loraine; granddaughter, Isabel; parents, Norbert and Anna; siblings, Lucile, Loraine, Marie, Lillian, Jerry, George, Leo, and Charlie.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare in Betty’s name.
The family would like to thank Kindred Hearts Assisted Living and Agrace HospiceCare for their exceptional care of our mother. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
