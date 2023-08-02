Elizabeth K. “Betty” Collins

Elizabeth K. “Betty” Collins, age 89, of Cottage Grove Wis., died in her sleep on Friday, July 28, 2023. She was born April 4, 1934, to Norbert and Anna (Werner) Reible.

Betty graduated from Edgewood High School and married Edward “Eddie” Collins on July 29, 1954. Her employment included the Selective Service System, Securities Brokerage, and 18 years for Dean Medical as a receptionist/scheduler until she retired in 2004.