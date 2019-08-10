Elizabeth Jane Parnell, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare.

She was born on Dec. 9, 1939, in Madison, the daughter of Paul and Mary (Parr) Probelsky. Elizabeth graduated from Madison East High School in 1957. She married James Parnell on Oct. 11, 1958, in Madison.

Elizabeth worked as a clerk at WPS for many years. She was a master at the accordion and skilled in crocheting. Elizabeth had a green thumb and loved to garden and take care of her flowers. She was a dog person, and especially loved her cocker spaniels; she once had four at a time. Elizabeth loved to bake and was famous for her chocolate éclairs. She was a doting grandmother and loved to spend time with her seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Elizabeth is survived by her children, Michael Parnell, Mark (Alice) Parnell and Diana (Dave) Quam; eight grandchildren, Tyler (Mary) Parnell, Ashli (Mikey) Johnson, Thomas (Nicki) Quam, Luke (Chelsey) Davies, Cody (Brooke) Parnell, Kymber (Jevon) Parnell, Faith Quam and Trevor Neuhaus; five great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; her parents; and brother, Robert Probelsky.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, with Father Michael Radowicz presiding. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to be designated at a later date.