OREGON - Elizabeth J. Kieffer, age 84, died on Monday, May 22, 2023, due to Alzheimer’s. Liz was born on Dec. 17, 1938, in Belmont, Wis., the daughter of Earl and Helen (Goke) Moody. She graduated from Belmont High School in 1956 and Madison Business College afterward. She married Charles Kieffer on Sept. 7, 1963.
Liz worked and retired from WPS. She was the proud mother of her daughter, Maureen “Muffy,” who preceded her in death.
Liz was known to be a bit feisty, not short of words, with a mind of her own and many interests She created many quilts, was an avid doll collector and loved to read. Chuck and Liz traveled across the US in their RV and Liz continued alone with LOW (Loners On Wheels) and WOW (Women On Wheels). She frequently went to Arizona in the winter where she bird watched, line danced and always found fun.
Liz was best known for loving cats and being an active member of the Madison Packer Backers for nearly 50 years. She dressed up and went on the Packer bus to as many games as possible and was fond of sharing with anyone that, “The Bears Still Suck.”
Liz is survived by her nieces, Tracy (Kurt) Hellenbrand of Middleton, Vicki (Craig) Welch of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Sharon Kieffer (Mike Pytlinski) of Hartland; nephews, Keith (Sandy) Kieffer of Hartland and Joe Kieffer of Watertown; and numerous Goke cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; daughter, Maureen Wilken; and brother, Dick.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at HOLY MOTHER OF CONSOLATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 651 N. Main Street, Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023, with Father Gary Wankerl presiding. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens. Friends may call at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Village of Oregon Library Campaign, Masses at Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church or Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Oregon
Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park St.
(608) 835-3515
