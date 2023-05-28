Elizabeth J. Kieffer

OREGON - Elizabeth J. Kieffer, age 84, died on Monday, May 22, 2023, due to Alzheimer’s. Liz was born on Dec. 17, 1938, in Belmont, Wis., the daughter of Earl and Helen (Goke) Moody. She graduated from Belmont High School in 1956 and Madison Business College afterward. She married Charles Kieffer on Sept. 7, 1963.

Liz worked and retired from WPS. She was the proud mother of her daughter, Maureen “Muffy,” who preceded her in death.