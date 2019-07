Elizabeth (Dunn) Foley

Elizabeth (Bette) Foley passed away on July 5, 2019 at home peacefully with her daughters by her side.

Bette, or Grannie as she was affectionately called by her family was born November 10, 1929 in Henrietta Wisconsin; the daughter of John and Josephine Dunn. On June 28, 1949 she married Joseph Foley.

She is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Rettig & Raelyn (Michael) Eannelli. Six grandchildren; Benjamin (Taryn) Rettig, Elizabeth Rettig, Kate (Jenna) Eannelli, Dana (Mike) Lofgren, Dominic (Amanda) Eannelli, Mike (Shannon) Eannelli; Six great-grandchildren, Brady & Graeme Rettig, Elle & Claire Lofgren, Lucca Eannelli, Mike (Shannon) are expecting their first child in October. She is also survived by her sister, Catherine Kelbel. Preceding her in death were her parents, brother Robert J. Dunn; son-in-law, Reuel Rettig and loving husband Joseph "Popeye" Foley.

A private service will be held by her family at a later date.

