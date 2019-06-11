MADISON-Elizabeth Carol Rota, age 75, of Madison, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Meriter Hospital. She was born on May 29, 1944, in Port Washington, Wis., the daughter of Charles and Ruth (Trachte) Rota.

Betsy graduated from Monona Grove High School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Betsy worked as a Financial Supervisor for the State of Wisconsin, retiring in 2006.

Betsy enjoyed her family, friends, nature and the outdoors, art, music, and a nice glass of wine.

Elizabeth is survived by her significant other, David Dopp; two brothers, Charles David (Margaret) Rota and George Allen (Marilyn) Rota; three nephews, Benjamin (Annie) Rota, Matthew (Beth) Rota and Charlie (Ginger) Rota; two nieces, Birgitta (Matt) Piscitelli and Emily Rota (Alec Ferry); four great-nieces, Henrietta Rota, Charlotte Rota, Monet Rota and Mia Rota; two great-nephews, Arlo Rota and Joseph Piscitelli; and five cousins, Amy (Bill) Barlock, Betsy (James) Dalziel, Mary Lee (Tom) Gleason, Jay Snell and Andy (Michelle) Snell.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials may be made to The Nature Conservancy.

Online memories may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

