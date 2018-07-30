Elizabeth "Betty" R Spaulding

Betty (Elizabeth) Spaulding, age 88, of Mauston and Mc Farland, Wisconsin passed away at her residence in McFarland on Saturday, July 28th, 2018.

Betty was born on December 13, 1929 in Mauston, to Ruth and Edward Murray. She married John (Jack) Moore Spaulding on June 24, 1950. They were married 61 years prior to John’s passing in October of 2011. Her siblings are Maurice Murray (deceased) and Mary Lou (Bud) Arens.

Betty was a devoted military wife, supporting Jack throughout his career as they raised five children and their springer spaniel - Charlie. She worked part time after the children were grown, enjoying retail work at Brandli Cheese in Mauston and many years as a reservationist at Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells. Her happy personality and love of helping others brought her lifelong friends as she and Jack transitioned to ‘empty-nesters’. Betty’s family was always her priority and her love of children and babies provided her with many tender loving memories with the eleven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren that blessed this family tree. Betty was a mother and nurturer first and demonstrated unconditional love to everyone – through the extended family.

With Jack’s early retirement status, they both loved to go out on dates at least a couple of times a week – visiting several local area restaurants for an early dinner and drinks. They became close friends with many employees in the restaurant industry.

In the recent past, Betty’s health caused her to move to a residence with some assistance, and in November of 2017 she moved closer to her daughter (Sandy) and son (John) at her current residence in McFarland. Prior to that she spent several years independently in Mauston with support from her daughter Maureen and family.

Betty is known for her Irish wit and generous, loving heart. She always wanted to help anyone in need and her love for the very young was shown by her delight in family get-togethers when she rocked, sang to and loved her ‘babies’.

Betty is survived by her children John (Diane) Spaulding, Maureen (Michael) Buttner, Sandy (Dick) Cowan and Tom (Donna) Spaulding. She is further survived by her grandchildren Ryan (Rebekah) Spaulding, Colin Spaulding, Joshua (Greg) Garrison, Matthew (Erin) Buttner, Meghan (Brian) Stewart, Erin (Benjamin) Miller, Damian (Andrea) Cox, David (Kim) Cox, Danielle (Shane) Haag, Riley (Hannah) Cowan, Kelly Cowan and twelve great-grandchildren – Marco, Olivia, Alexis, Eden, Annabeth, Emery, Atley, Thad, Penny, Autumn, Amelia and Emma. She was preceded in death by her husband John, and her daughter Ellen (Conlee) Cox.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at Crandall Funeral Home, Mauston with a viewing Tuesday, July 3st from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm and from 10:00 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday with Reverend Fairchild officiating.

Betty received wonderful care from her physician Dr. Al Musa and his care team at SSM Health Dean Medical Group, as well as at St. Mary’s hospital Madison when she had more serious healthcare needs.