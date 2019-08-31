Elizabeth "Betty" Mae Kruchten died on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at St Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

She was born to Charles and Sedonia Kudrna in Phillips, Wisconsin on October 27, 1931. Betty attended school there and later graduated from Holy Family Nursing School in Manitowoc, Wisconsin in 1953. She then moved to Madison and worked at St Mary's Hospital where she met her husband Edwin, who she married on February 9, 1955.

In 1962, Betty and Ed bought Rest Haven Nursing Home and this began their life long dedication to the care of the elderly. Betty obtained her nursing home administrator license and in 1979 received her Bachelor of Science. She and Ed became partners, then owners of Waunakee Manor, Arbor View and Sun Prairie Health Care Center. Betty worked as Director of Nursing, Administrator and in many other capacities until 2011. Betty was a very hard working, caring and compassionate nurse. She was a member of St John's Catholic Church in Waunakee and believed in the sanctity of all life especially that of the elderly, disabled and unborn.

Although she had a passion for nursing, her greatest love was for her family. Betty was a loving and selfless wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with them at family get togethers, especially on the holidays. She also enjoyed traveling, reading, music and dancing.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother, Frank and brothers, Charles and Bob in addition to numerous beloved brothers and sisters-in-law. She is survived by her husband of 64 ½ years, Ed; her children, LouAnn (Gary) Bizub, Dave (Lynn), Carol (Terry), Heimerl, Mark (Janel), Jane (Randy) George, Jeff (Chris) and Rob (Kristi); 16 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by five sisters, Irene Kruchten, Helen Polacek, Mary Alice (Ray) McMullen, Patty Neumaier and Ethel Howard as well as sisters-in-law, Marion Kudrna, Marge Kaye, and Theresa Schroeder and many nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Dr. Motl who gave her extraordinary care for many years, Dr Kantamneni who gave us eight more years with Mom, Dr Clifford Anderson and many other wonderful Dean Care doctors. In addition thanks to Waunakee Manor and Retirement Center for all the special care given to Mom over the years and to all the staff on the seventh floor at St Mary's especially Dr Halbe where Betty spent her final days. Thank you to Monsignor Gunn, Father Jerry Zhanay and Fr Pat Norris for their spiritual care. Lastly thank you to all the family and friends who sent thoughts, prayers and wishes, and to Grandma Betty's special angels who spent time with her at the hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 4 ,2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St John's Catholic Church 209 South St. Waunakee. Visitation will take place at the church on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 from 4:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. and before the funeral on Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.

