Elizabeth “Betty” L. Koehl, age 67, of Springfield Township passed away in the comfort of her own home surrounded by family on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. She was born in Prairie du Sac on November 9, 1955, to the late Francis and Marion (Quam) Koehl. She graduated from Sauk Prairie High School, where she went on to teach social studies for nearly 35 years. She was especially passionate about her AP European History classes.
Betty was married to Robert Dreps for 42 years, making their home in Springfield Township. She was a great cook and enjoyed hosting family and holiday events. An avid reader and dedicated educator, Betty raised her daughters to be strong and independent like her. She loved the generations of English Springer Spaniels her family raised. A UW alumna, she never missed a game at Camp Randall and tolerated no distractions during Badgers or Packers broadcasts. Betty was a proud member of the Class of 1973 and was looking forward to their 50th reunion next month. As an enthusiastic voter, she would encourage everyone to VOTE in every election.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; daughters, Katie (Angus Waine) Dreps and Abby Dreps; Betty’s siblings, Mary Koehl, Bob (Luann Endres) Koehl, and Kathy Koehl; sisters-in-law, Kathy (Art) Bohn and Jenny (Pat Elmergreen) Dreps, and brother-in-law, Joe Dreps. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and her beloved spaniel, Boudi.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her brothers-in-law, Bill and Jerry Dreps.
A visitation for Betty will be held from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Thursday, July 20th at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City where memories will be shared at 6:45 pm.
Betty’s family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the U.W. Carbone Cancer Center for their efforts and wonderful care.
In lieu of flowers, Betty’s family suggests memorials may be made to the Sauk Prairie Food Pantry or PBS Wisconsin.