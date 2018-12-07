Elizabeth B Hoffmann Hamburg

Elizabeth Hoffmann Hamburg, age 88 of Lake Redstone, La Valle, WI, formerly of Oakmont, PA returned home on December 5, 2018 at the Weber Haus, Wonewoc, WI.

Elizabeth was born to Joseph and Barbara Burich in Pennsylvania on September 28th, 1930. On October 3, 1953, she married Dr. Bernard P. Hoffmann of Pittsburgh, PA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, one sister, her husband, Bernard, in 1993, second husband Benno Hamburg of Wonewoc in 2005, and her youngest son Dr. Douglas Hoffmann in 2013.

Elizabeth attended Mapletown High School and received her Registered Nurse degree from Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she worked as Head Charge Nurse in Obstetrics.

Elizabeth was blessed and is survived by her loving son Dr. David and Dr. Ann Hoffmann of Mauston, WI and Mile Bluff Medical Center, her daughter Barbara and Lawrence Flowers of Wonewoc, WI and daughter-in-law Margery Hoffmann of Suwannee, GA. She is further survived by her grandchildren Vincent Hoffmann, Amanda Hoffmann, Emily (Joshua) Hoffmann Capodarco, Lauren (Craig) Kreutzer and Christopher Flowers, and her great grandchildren Gabriella Noelle and Bernard Paul Kreutzer.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at Holy Angels Catholic Church, La Valle, WI, where friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Interment will be at St. Patrick Cemetery, Mauston, WI.

Memorial donations in memory of Elizabeth may be made to Holy Angels Catholic Parish, LaValle, WI.