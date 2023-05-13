Elizabeth Ann Rettig

It is with great sadness, we share that our beloved daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and treasured friend, Elizabeth A Rettig (Liz) died of liver failure complications at UW Hospital, at the age of 43, on May 2, 2023.

Liz was born in Madison, WI to Reuel R Rettig and Stephanie J Rettig (Foley) on Aug 1, 1979. She graduated from Edgewood High School, class of 1997. After attending UW-Eau Claire, she joined Americorps, serving with a National Disaster Relief team. When she returned to Madison, she worked in numerous hospitality settings. Most recently, she was employed by Levy Food Service working with the UW athletes. This was a great fit as Liz was an enthusiastic Badger Sports fan, especially Hockey and Basketball.

Tags