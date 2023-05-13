Elizabeth Ann Rettig

It is with great sadness, we share that our beloved daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and treasured friend, Elizabeth A Rettig (Liz) died of liver failure complications at UW Hospital, at the age of 43, on May 2, 2023.
Liz was born in Madison, WI to Reuel R Rettig and Stephanie J Rettig (Foley) on Aug 1, 1979. She graduated from Edgewood High School, class of 1997. After attending UW-Eau Claire, she joined Americorps, serving with a National Disaster Relief team. When she returned to Madison, she worked in numerous hospitality settings. Most recently, she was employed by Levy Food Service working with the UW athletes. This was a great fit as Liz was an enthusiastic Badger Sports fan, especially Hockey and Basketball.
Liz was a breast cancer survivor. Even in the face of her breast cancer diagnosis/treatment, onset of diabetes and liver failure, she maintained an unwavering positive outlook. She followed her doctor’s advice religiously and was adamant that she would conquer. She was so close. Liz had passed all the preliminary medical assessments to qualify for a liver transplant and had been admitted to the UW for a potential transplant, less than 1 short week prior to her death.
Liz treasured her Irish heritage, faithfully attending Irish Fest every summer. She loved all music genres from raggae, country to classical. As an accomplished flautist, she routinely performed at church liturgies, weddings and funerals.
Liz had a love for turtles and dogs and was known as the “neighborhood dog whisperer”!
With her exuberant personality, winning smile and strong work ethic, Liz made many friends while working in the hospitality business. Innumerable friends continued by her side throughout her health challenges.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents and father, Reuel (Butch) Rettig (2006). We are envisioning an endearing father-daughter dance has taken place in heaven.
She leaves behind her mother, Stephanie; brother, Benjamin (Taryn); twin nephews, Graeme and Brady; Aunts and Uncles Raelyn (Michael) Eannelli and Peggy (Phil) Walden; 6 very special cousins, Katie Jai, Dana Jo, Dominic, Michael, David and Krissy and innumerable life-long friends, including Jason Wilson and Dr. Ned Ferguson.
A private family funeral service was held. A Celebration of her Life gathering is scheduled for June 9 (4PM – 7PM) at Blackhawk Country Club for friends and family to share their memories of Liz.
In lieu of flowers, a Memorial fund has been established at Edgewood High School--Music Department.
It is not the length of life, but rather the depth of life. Ralph Waldo Emerson