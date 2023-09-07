Elinor "Ellie" R. Mulligan

Madison – Elinor “Ellie” R. Mulligan, age 100, passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, WI. She was born on May 24, 1923, in Titusville, PA, the daughter of Benjamin and Charlotte (Nelson) Rose.

Elinor graduated from Titusville High School in 1942 and after, during the years of World War II, worked as an office clerk for an aircraft company in Buffalo, NY. She then moved to Washington D.C. to work for the Navy Department, where she met her future husband William J. Mulligan, who was stationed there.