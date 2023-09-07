Madison – Elinor “Ellie” R. Mulligan, age 100, passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, WI. She was born on May 24, 1923, in Titusville, PA, the daughter of Benjamin and Charlotte (Nelson) Rose.
Elinor graduated from Titusville High School in 1942 and after, during the years of World War II, worked as an office clerk for an aircraft company in Buffalo, NY. She then moved to Washington D.C. to work for the Navy Department, where she met her future husband William J. Mulligan, who was stationed there.
Elinor and William were married in Washington D.C. at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church on June 12, 1945, before moving back to her husband's home state in 1947. After moving back to Wisconsin, Elinor worked at Parker Pen in Janesville, until the birth of their daughter, Patricia. She and Bill built multiple homes in the Beloit area and in 1960 purchased and remodeled Bill’s family farmhouse where they then worked the farm for 30 years. During their time in Janesville, they were members of St. Patrick's Church until they retired and moved to Madison, WI in 1961, then becoming members of Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
Ellie truly loved her pets and mothered many cats and dogs. She was known for loving them so much that they all presented well fed and chunky physiques. She was social and loved people, she befriended everyone she would meet, winning them over with her outgoing personality and humor. She will be missed by many.
Elinor is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Dennis) Tregoning; grandsons, Peter (Amanda) Jacobson, and Benjamin Tregoning; great grandsons; Jack, Alex, and Henry Jacobson.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Kenneth Rose, and her husband Bill Mulligan.
A special thanks to staff at All Saints Memory Care and Assisted Living, Agrace Hospice and a special caring nurse and friend, Jesi Hirsch.