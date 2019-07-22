Elfie M. Danz, 63, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Burial will be at Rock Church Cemetery, rural Livingston. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Memorials may be made to the Elfie M. Danz Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Elfie was born on August 23, 1955 in Bloomington, Illinois, daughter of Heinz and Magdalena (Wacker) Doering. She was united in marriage to David Danz on October 11, 1975 in Bloomington, Illinois. Elfie was a homemaker and loved being a mother and grandmother.

Elfie is survived by her husband, David, two children, Christopher Danz and Sally Danz; granddaughter, Lily Reuter; mother, Lena Doering, brothers, Werner Doering and Karl (Colleen) Doering; father and mother-in-law, Roy and Ruth Danz; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ernest Danz, Beverly (Rick) Yuan and James (Paula) Danz and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Heinz Doering.