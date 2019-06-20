Eleanor Rae King, age 96, passed away on June 19, 2019 at Haven Hills, Lodi.

Rae was born on August 9, 1922 in Clinton, Iowa, the youngest daughter of Merritt and Mable (Trafton) Swigart.

After graduation she worked as a telephone switchboard operator. On November 7, 1942 she married Dale I. King at her parents' home. They later moved to Galesburg, Il, where their son, Ronald was born.

After her husband's return from service in WWII, they moved to Peoria, Il. where their daughter, Janis was born, then shortly after to Washington Il. In 1957, the family moved to Madison. While in Madison, Rae worked for the Selective Service Administration, the volunteer offices at the Veterans Hospital, and at Mendota Mental Health Hospital and was the Head of Volunteer Administration for the State Depart. of Mental Health and for the Div. of Mental Hygiene.

Rae and her family were charter members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, where she sang in the choir.

Rae later moved to Illinois and worked for Americana Nursing Home Services, then the American Red Cross. She sold and taught Dale Carnegie courses. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from the University of Illinois in 1982. After graduation, she moved to Treasure Island, Florida and established the King Communication Institute, a staff development training company. While in Florida she also worked at St. Anthony's Hospital as the Volunteer Administrator.

After many years of retirement in Florida she moved to Appleton, to be closer to her family. Rae was a board member of the National Association of Volunteer Administrators, Editor of the National Assoc. Newsletter, and received the Fellows Award from the National Association of Volunteers.

Rae was a warm and fun-loving woman who enjoyed dancing, singing, playing bridge, mastering crosswords, gambling (and losing) at casinos, cruise ships and bingo halls. She was a lifelong Green Bay Packer fan and loved Brett Favre.

Rae was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Francis; four sisters, Truth, Madge, Dorothy, and Maxine; two brother-in-law's, Frank Kilgard and Leonard Petersen; her son Ronald King; a grandson, Michael Luhrsen; and a special niece, Donna Petersen.

She is survived by her daughter, Janis (Dan) Baun; daughter-in-law Michele King; three grandchildren, Sara (Michael) Gantman, Tom King, and Tia Lawrence; two step-granddaughters, Stacey (Brandon) Steinmetz and Allison (Keith) Steinmetz; seven great-grandchildren, Scott Dziubanek, Riley and Keaton Gantman, Miles, Macey and Carter Saunders, Anna King; and five step-grandchildren, Myla, Pria, Vada, Olivia and Laila Steinmetz, and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Haven Hills, Heartland Hospice and the visitors from St. John's Lutheran Church.

Services will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 100 Oak St., Prairie du Sac on July 1st at 11:00am, with visitation starting at 10:00 with Pastor Sally Williams officiating. Interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Appleton, Wisconsin. Memorials may be made to the family or St. John's Lutheran Church.

