MOUNT HOREB -- Eleanor Marguerite Hiltbrand, age 99, of Mount Horeb, passed into her heavenly home on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at Sienna Meadows, Oregon.

She was born on Feb. 3, 1920, in the Town of Brigham, the daughter of Claire and Louise (Mickelson) Campbell.

Eleanor graduated from Barneveld High School in 1938. She married Walter Hiltbrand in September 1939 in Barneveld Lutheran Church. She was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Mount Horeb, volunteered with the Red Cross, and was a member of Homemakers. Eleanor enjoyed gardening, baking, farming, and being with family and friends.

Eleanor is survived by two sons, Robert W. (Joanne) Hiltbrand and James A. (Janis) Hiltbrand; two daughters, Karen J. (Edwin) Landerud and Anita L. (Mark) Opsal; sister, Esther Mae Hiltbrand; sister in-law, Rosemary Campbell; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walter; granddaughter, Janel (Hiltbrand) Hynek; and brother, Milford Campbell.

A funeral service will be held at IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 310 W. Main St., Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, with Pastor Jared Parmley presiding. Burial will be held at German Valley Cemetery, 2294 Erbe Rd., Blue Mounds. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorials may be made to the family.

