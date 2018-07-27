Eleanor M. Huotari

Waunakee - Eleanor Marie (Huotari) Crapp- born September 21, 1930 from Waunakee, Wisconsin- felt Heaven's welcoming embrace on July 22, 2018.

Throughout her 87 years of life, Eleanor experienced a rich sense of adventure and meaningful relationships. She loved riding horses and collecting beautiful antiques. Even more deeply, Eleanor loved her family. Undoubtedly, Eleanor is joyfully reuniting with her parents, Jalmer and Lillian Huotari, and siblings Kenneth Huotari, Onota (Harlan) Strangstalien, David (Rose) Huotari, and Sally (Vern) Stanfield and her granddaughter, Abby Niemuth. Now loving Eleanor from afar are her living siblings, Basil (Helme) Huotari and Karen (Edward) Garnett. Step-son, D.J. (Christy) Niemuth and granddaughter Hope Niemuth.

She was a special Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Eleanor is also survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Rodney "Pete" Crapp. Never having spent a night apart in 33 years, their devotion to each other was evident to everyone who knew them.



Eleanor has enriched countless lives and will be greatly missed by many, but Heaven has surely never shined brighter.



Memorial services will be held at a later date.