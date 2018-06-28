Eleanor Jeanette Ferry, age 102, passed away peacefully at the Pines Assisted Living in Prairie du Sac.

She was born Mar. 29, 1916 in Grand Rapids; now known as Wisconsin Rapids to the late Charles and Josephine (Thorson) Irwin. Eleanor was a graduate from Middleton High School; class of 1933. She was united in marriage to Darwin Ferry Sr. on June 6, 1935; he preceded her in death on Sept. 30, 1983. Eleanor worked hard raising her family of nine; cooking meals, gardening, sewing, knitting and tatting. She worked in the records dept. at Sauk Prairie Memorial Hospital for over 25 years. Eleanor was a past active member of the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Prairie du Sac, participating in the Sarah Circle and serving as Treasurer.

She is survived by her children, Darwin Jr. (Peg) Ferry of Highpoint, N.C., Nancy (Arvin) Larson of Waukesha, Mary Jo (Chris) Christensen of Waukesha, Noel (Marleen) Ferry of Orfordville, Barb (Dean) Sprecher of Plain, Jill (Mark) Farber of Franklin, TN., Steve (Jan) Ferry of Hudson, FL., 19 grandchildren, 32, great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Doris Bolgrihn, Maryon Bartels, John (Alice) Irwin; daughter in-law, Karen Ferry; other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 sons, James (Karen) and Peter Ferry; 3 brothers, Morton, Bob, and Arnie Irwin.

Eleanor’s family sincerely thanks the staff at the Pines Assisted Living and the Agrace Staff for their wonderful care.

Memorials may be made in Eleanor’s name to either Sauk Prairie Hospital Foundation or St. John’s Lutheran Church, Prairie du Sac.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on July 2, 2018 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 100 Oak St., Prairie du Sac with Pastor Sally Williams celebrating. A visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held in the Sauk Prairie Cemetery.