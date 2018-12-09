Eleanor I. Chipman

Eleanor Irene Chipman, age 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, with family by her side, at Oakwood Village West in Madison. She was born Aug. 8, 1924, the daughter of Henry and Caroline (Carlson) Johnson of Rockford, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Gerald Chipman of Dodgeville, WI, sister, Dorothy (Magnuson) and cousin, Elaine (Green) of Rockford, IL. She is survived by her daughters, Carol (Hans) Borcherding of Madison, and Connie (Mark) Meboe of Mt. Horeb; grandchildren, Kendra and Kurt Borcherding; niece, Joanne (Tom) Larson of Roscoe, IL and nephew, David Magnuson of Cary, IL.

She grew up in Rockford, IL, graduating from Rockford East High School, and later receiving an Associates Secretarial Certification. As a teen, she worked at a local dime store, and later as an executive secretary at Greenlee's in Rockford, Il, where she and her mother shared an apartment until she married Gerald "Chip" Chipman in 1961 and moved to Madison, WI. She took another executive secretarial position at the Farm Bureau in Madison until she became a dedicated full-time mother to her two children for a number of years. When she returned to the workforce, she found her niche working as a Teacher's Aide with the Madison Metropolitan School District, which she thoroughly enjoyed.

During retirement, she enjoyed playing golf and bridge, as well as volunteering with the Red Cross. She was active in her church circle, Bible study and Midvale Quilters. She and Chip enjoyed many years wintering in AZ and cherished their countless friends both old and new.

Eleanor was a very social person who made lasting friendships; most of whom remained close throughout her life. Her greatest joys were her husband, children and grandchildren, and her many friends. She will be greatly missed by all.

Funeral services will be held at MIDVALE COMMUNITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4329 Tokay Blvd, Madison, on Tuesday, December 11, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Blake Rohrer officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday at 10 a.m. until time of service.

Memorials may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, Midvale Community Lutheran Church or Heartland Hospice.