Eldora F. Schaefer

Eldora Schaefer, age 88, of Waunakee died on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at University Hospital.

She was born June 15, 1929 in Caledonia Township to Julius and Mary (Klappstein) Schultz. On June 26, 1976, she was united in marriage to Dallas R. Schaefer. She worked at the Oconomowoc Canning Co. in Waunakee and later at Springs in Middleton. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Waunakee and the Waunakee Legion Auxiliary Post 360. She loved family, dancing, baking, and gardening.

She is survived by two sons, Ronald Zellmer of Madison and Richard (Cheryl) Zellmer of Waunakee; 2 step children, David (Charlene) Schaefer of Fairbanks, Alaska and Kathryn (George) Steiner of Baraboo; 4 grandchildren; 3 step grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and 6 step great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Eldora was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dallas, 2 children Sandra and Randall, a step grandson Christian Steiner; 3 brothers, Delbert, LaVern and Willis and 4 sisters, Evelyn Newton, Reinetta Hooker, Ethel Smith and Deloris Droste.

Funeral services will be held on Wed. May 30, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 701 S Century Ave in Waunakee. Pastor Doug Locken will preside. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in the Walnut Hill Cemetery in Baraboo, WI at 2:30 p.m.

