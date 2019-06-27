Madison - Eldon John Karow, age 68, went to his heavenly home on Monday, June 24, 2019.

He was born on August 15, 1950, in Madison, Wisconsin, the son of Kenton and Doris (Geiger) Karow. On October 3, 1970, Eldon was united in marriage to Rhonda Matney at Eastside Evangelical Lutheran Church in Madison.



He was a long term employee with Kupfer Ironworks and Wiedenbeck in Madison until his retirement on December 31, 2017.



Eldon is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Rhonda Karow, his two children, David (Christie) Karow; and Susan Karow, three grandsons, Andrew, John and Clayton Karow; and a brother, Paul (Eileen) Karow. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends.



Eldon was preceded in death by his parents, infant sister Judith Karow, and step mother Ruth Karow.



Funeral services will be held at EASTSIDE EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2310 Independence Lane, Madison on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 12 Noon with Reverend Nathan Berg officiating. A visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 10:00 am until the time of service. Graveside services will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Leeds.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Eldon to Eastside Lutheran Church, 2310 Independence Lane, Madison, WI 53704 or to Luther Preparatory School, 1300 Western Avenue, Watertown, WI 53094.



Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3325 East Washington Avenue, Madison

608-249-6666