Eldon Gard was born Sept. 8, 1927, to Walter and Daisy (Harrod) Gard at home in Clifton township in Grant County, and passed away on Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

He and Norma Cupp were married on Feb. 20, 1954, at the EUB Church in Madison. They raised three children, Steven, Diane and Donna. Eldon spent five years in the U.S. Navy for two tours. The first three years were in the Atlantic and he was discharged. Eldon was recalled for the Korean War and spent two years in the Pacific. Soon after being discharged, he joined the Dane County Traffic Department which later merged with the Dane County Sheriff's Department. Eldon retired as a lieutenant after 31 years of service. His hobby was work, especially at his land, where he had hay, horses and cats.

Eldon is survived by his wife, Norma; children, Steve (Shari) Gard and Diane (David) Brinkley; three grandchildren, Megan (Kevin) Welsh, Amanda (Matt) Gessner and Shawn Gard; four great-grandchildren, Peyton and Owen Welsh and Jase and Sylvie Gessner, with one more arriving soon; step-grandchildren, Jeanette, Pam, Kris and Vicki, and their families; two sisters, Lois Lien and Evelyn (David) Jones; one sister-in-law, Diane Gard; and brother-in-law James (Jeanette) Cupp. He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Donna (Wayne) Forsythe; brothers, Harold (Marguerite) and Melvin Gard; one brother-in-law, Bernard (Juanita) Cupp; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Eldon's life will be held at MONONA UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 606 Nichols Rd., Monona, at 11 a.m. on Saturday June 30, 2018, with the Rev. Brad Van Fossen presiding. Burial will be held at a later date at the Bloom City Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.