OREGON- Eldon C. McClure, age 89, of Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at St. Mary's Care Center.

He was born on July 14, 1929, in Montezuma, Iowa, the son of Harvey and Mamie (Beason) McClure.

Eldon was united in marriage to Eleanor Harrington on Feb. 26, 1947, in Dubuque, Iowa. He worked as a truck driver for Lycon Inc., retiring in 1992. Eldon enjoyed deer and pheasant hunting, Sunday drives and dinners, and he never missed an occasional trip to the casino. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family and friends.

Eldon is survived by his beautiful wife of 71 years, Eleanor; son, Daniel E. (Wendy) McClure; granddaughter, Janice (Matt) Marshall; great-granddaughters, McKayla and DaniKa; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jay; brothers, Virgil and Paul; and sisters, Viola, and Velma.

Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 5:30 p.m., on Monday, July 30, 2018. Private burial will be held at Prairie Mound Cemetery on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.