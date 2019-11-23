Elden Milton Zimmerman passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019 surrounded by family at Maplewood Nursing Home in Sauk City. He was born March 10, 1929 in Prairie du Chien to Steve and Ardell (Zable) Zimmerman Sr. Elden grew up in the Prairie du Chien area and married Dorothy Check on May 20, 1950. They were blessed with 8 children.

He moved his family to Sauk City where he worked at the Badger Ordnance plant. Eldon also worked for the Tri county Feed Mill before beginning employment for the Sauk Prairie School system. He was a custodian at Spruce Street elementary school until his retirement in 1991. Elden enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Glen, grandson Jamie, son-in-law Chuck Henning and sisters Eva, Marilyn and Cordelia.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy, and children, Neil (Sue), Wanda (Doug) Patterson, Janet Henning, Nancy (David) Schmitz, Duane (Deb), Sue Robertson (Chris Ferguson), and Connie. He is further survived by 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren, two brothers Leo (Mildred) and Steve Jr (Debbie) and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Eldon's family would like to thank all the staff at Maplewood Village, Maplewood Nursing Home and Agrace Hospice, especially Kevin Klingemeyer and Brittany, for their friendship and caring assistance.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Dec. 4, 2019 at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City. Reflections of Eldon's life will be shared at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in the St. Aloysius Cemetery.

