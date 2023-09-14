Channel 3000 obit obits obituaries graphic generic

Elander ‘Small’ Smallwood, 68, of Muscoda died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at the Richland Hospital. He was born on August 7, 1955, in Boliver County, Mississippi, the son of Johney Hall and Rosie Mae Smallwood. Elander was raised in Gunnison, Mississippi by his aunt and uncle Tippy Smallwood and Earleen Samuals. Small served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and enjoyed traveling in the military. On March 20, 2003, Small was united in marriage to Diane Ward. He enjoyed hunting, cooking, and spending time with his friends and Japanese Chin dogs Fonzy and Reggie.

Small is survived by his wife Diane of Muscoda;