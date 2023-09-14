Elander ‘Small’ Smallwood, 68, of Muscoda died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at the Richland Hospital. He was born on August 7, 1955, in Boliver County, Mississippi, the son of Johney Hall and Rosie Mae Smallwood. Elander was raised in Gunnison, Mississippi by his aunt and uncle Tippy Smallwood and Earleen Samuals. Small served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and enjoyed traveling in the military. On March 20, 2003, Small was united in marriage to Diane Ward. He enjoyed hunting, cooking, and spending time with his friends and Japanese Chin dogs Fonzy and Reggie.
Small is survived by his wife Diane of Muscoda;
Seven children: Elana Marie Smallwood, Leonard Smallwood, Shetoria ‘Cookie’ Mack, Evertta Denise Smallwood, Elander Simmons, Megan Wertz, Morgan Wertz;
Brothers and sisters-in-law: Pamela Ward, Tim Ward Brenda Walsh;
Nieces and nephews: Jacob Lundgren, David Lundgren, Mike Walsh, Frank Walsh, Rachel Winch, Brittani Johnson;
Seven great-nephews;
Many other relatives and friends.
Small was preceded in death by his parents Johney Hall, Rosie Smallwood, Tippy Smallwood, daughter Brianna ‘Piggy’ Simmons, sister Edna Mae Smallwood, and first wife Evelyn Bovan, mother-in-law Lila Ward, brother-in-law Randy Lundgren, grandparents-in-law Virgil and Geneva Ward.
A burial and celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials in Small’s name be directed to the Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service, 120 N. Park St., Richland Center, WI 53581, for funeral expenses. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.
