Elaine Stoffregen

Helen Elaine (Whitaker) Stoffregen (preferred name “Elaine”), 81, of Platteville, Wisconsin passed away at the Silverado Memory Care facility in Glendale Wisconsin on September 12, 2023 from dementia related complications following a fall and hip fracture/surgery.
Elaine was born on October 17, 1941 in Platteville to Francis and Helen (Kirk) Whitaker. Her elementary, middle, and high school education was completed in Platteville where she graduated from Platteville High School in 1959.
On July 15, 1960 Elaine married James Stoffregen at the First English Lutheran Church in Platteville. James and Elaine had three children: Timothy, Shawn, and Erin. Elaine’s children were a very important component of her life, and she REALLY enjoyed attending their various sporting and music events.
Elaine’s younger work years were dedicated to raising her three children (and all the challenges that went with), but as they grew she was able to enter the work force. She spent much of her adult life working in different capacities for the Platteville School District, from playground monitor to Youth-Tutoring Youth, and disabled student teaching assistant positions. She loved working with children and youth.
In addition to her family and work, Elaine loved cats and “anything cats” related, and she enjoyed arts and painting, reading, music (esp. new country), sewing, lo-fat cooking, and photography during the many exciting and exotic trips James and Elaine were able to travel to all over the world. She was a diehard/avid Wisconsin Badgers basketball fan and watched every game possible.
Elaine spent hours volunteering at the Platteville thrift shop, and was a devoted member of the Platteville Free Methodist Church. She always looked forward to meetings and events with friends in “59ers” club.
Elaine is survived by her husband James Stoffregen (Platteville, WI), son Timothy Stoffregen (Platteville, WI), son Shawn (Amy Pufahl) Stoffregen (Sparta, WI), daughter Erin Stoffregen (Cedarburg, WI): four grandchildren-Megan (Nick) Anderson, Matthew (Kaylie) Stoffregen, and Sydnie and Evanne Hefty. Two great grandsons-Myles Anderson and Ledger Stoffregen. She was preceded in death by her parents and many aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM Thursday, September 21, 2023 at the Free Methodist Church, Platteville. Rev. Jeff Suits will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at the church on Thursday. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
