Elaine Stoffregen

Helen Elaine (Whitaker) Stoffregen (preferred name “Elaine”), 81, of Platteville, Wisconsin passed away at the Silverado Memory Care facility in Glendale Wisconsin on September 12, 2023 from dementia related complications following a fall and hip fracture/surgery.

Elaine was born on October 17, 1941 in Platteville to Francis and Helen (Kirk) Whitaker. Her elementary, middle, and high school education was completed in Platteville where she graduated from Platteville High School in 1959.