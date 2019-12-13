MADISON-Elaine J. Wanta, age 81, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Aster Memory Care. She was born on June 11, 1938, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Byron and Lillian (Fox) Huebschen.



Elaine graduated from Bay View High School and UW-Milwaukee. She married the love of her life, Rhode R. Wanta on Nov. 19, 1960, in Milwaukee. Elaine worked as a teacher and taught in Milwaukee and was the first kindergarten teacher for St. Dennis Catholic School. She worked many years as a substitute teacher in the Monona Grove School District and helped run the family bike business, Haack's Cycle.



Elaine was an active member of St. Dennis Catholic Church. She was an artist and loved to paint. Elaine was an avid reader and followed all Badgers sports. She loved socializing with her friends over coffee, traveling and being together with her children and grandchildren.



Elaine is survived by her sons, Doug (Sandi) Wanta, Bob (Gene Troyer) Wanta, Daniel (Kim Bertagnoli) Wanta, and Russ (Laurie) Wanta; daughters, Jeanne-marie (Greg) Ciriacks and Nicole (Adam) Sayre; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Byron (Marsha) Huebschen and Chuck (Jill) Huebschen; and sister, Cathy (Al) Lowe. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rhode; and son, Steven Wanta.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Rd, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, with Fr. Stephen Brunner presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday.



Memorials may be gifted in Elaine's name to Agrace HospiceCare, Olbrich Gardens, or National MS Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



