Township of Westport- Elaine Gladys Prochaska, age 86, passed away on September 22, 2019 at home, surrounded by loving family. She was born in Highland, WI on May 30, 1933 to Carter and Gladys (Sailing) Wilkinson. She married James Prochaska on June 30, 1956 at St. John's Church in Muscoda, WI.

She served 35 years as the church and school secretary at St. Mary of the Lake Parish in Westport. Elaine enjoyed many crafts, gardening, being outside and selling pumpkins at the pumpkin patch. She was an avid Brewers, Packers and Badgers fan. She also loved watching her grandkids grow up and play sports.

Elaine is survived by her husband, James; children, Edward, Cathy Duffy, Karen Blankenship, Michael (Kathryn), Patrick (Brenda) and David (Victoria); brothers, Gerald (Alice) Wilkinson, James (Janet) Wilkinson and Gene (Diane) Wilkinson; sister-in-law, Mary Pechan; grandchildren, Holly, Keith, Heather, Justin, Caitlin, Mathew, Mitchell, Michelle and Bryce; and great grandchildren, Kinley and Kianna.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kenneth (Bonnie) Wilkinson; sisters-in-law, Eileen Wilkinson, Kate (Donnie) Martin and Lorraine (Jerry) Goplin; and brother-in-law, Donald Pechan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 5460 Mary Lake Road, Westport, with Monsignor James Gunn officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of the mass.

A special thank you to the UW Carbone Center, and to the entire staff at Agrace HospiceCare, especially Hannah.

