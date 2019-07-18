Elaine Ethel (Bowers) Gundeck

DeForest/Sarasota, FL – Elaine E. Gundeck, age 79, passed away comfortably at her home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and friends.

She was born on January 31, 1940 in Sparta, WI, the daughter of Columbus and Lucile (Lord) Bowers. Elaine and her family moved to Darlington, WI when she was young. She graduated from Darlington High School in 1958. Elaine was a fanatic for Darlington football and would often listen to the games on the radio. Elaine met Don Gundeck in Madison while they were both working at Wisconsin Bell. They were married in Darlington in November of 1962 and enjoyed almost 57 blessed years of marriage.

Together they lived in Boscobel and Dodgeville and finally settling in Madison with their three children, Tim, Tom and JoEllen. Elaine was a great homemaker. After the kids had grown, she went into the workforce. Elaine worked as a Religious Ed Director at St Maria Goretti Catholic Church in Madison and later as a Payroll Manager at TCI Cable. Elaine loved her music and really enjoyed playing the piano. She also enjoyed traveling and going to and seeing new places. Elaine was a wonderful grandmother; she loved spoiling and spending time with her grandchildren and her great granddaughter.

Elaine is survived by her husband, Don Gundeck; children, Tim (Karen Birrenkott) Gundeck, Tom (Amy) Gundeck, and JoEllen (Shaun) Fahey; grandchildren, Chris, Peter, Nina and Jack; great granddaughter, Addison; siblings; Barbara Bowers and Tyler Bowers; and niece, Amy (Jalal) Ali.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Columbus and Lucile Bowers.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH, 623 Jefferson St, DeForest, with Fr. Vincent Brewer presiding. A private burial will take place at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Darlington.

A special thank you to Phyllis Dresser for all the help she provided to Elaine and to Elaine's family during Elaine's final days. In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Elaine's name to the UW Carbone Cancer Center. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.