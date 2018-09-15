Madison - Elaine E. Naughton, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at Oakwood Village West.

Help for the needy; warm care for her students; absolute loyalty and support for her husband and family. These are some of the characteristics that describe Elaine Naughton.

She was born in Chicago 88 years ago and grew up in a blue-collar, middle-class family. Illness in her family caused her to early take on the roles of chief financial and emotional support. Elaine married Jack in June of 1953. They moved to Wisconsin where she worked several years as a secretary rising to administrative positions.

Elaine's sharp intelligence, persistence and the support of her husband Jack resulted in her earning a master's degree in 1985 and embarking on a career teaching English as a Second Language. Elaine loved teaching in foreign countries. She and Jack taught in China (five times including one year) as well as Uganda, Poland, Mexico, Peru, Greece, and Spain.

She became fluent in Spanish and near fluent in Chinese. Elaine and Jack loved ballroom dancing doing it often while courting and, later, all over the world. Her cheerful personality and friendliness will be missed by all.

She is survived by her husband Jack, her children, Valerie (Peter) Besenbruch, Jeffry (Shirley) Naughton, and Lisa (Adrian) Naughton and six grandchildren.

A commemorative service will be held at Oakwood Village West, University Woods in the Resurrection Chapel, 6201 Mineral Point Rd on Thursday, September 20, 2018, at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Dementia Society of America or The National Stroke Association.