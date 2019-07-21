Elaine E. Emkow, age 94, passed away on Saturday July 20, 2019 at Skaalen Home in Stoughton. She was born November 6, 1924 in Truman, MN, the daughter of the late John H. and Katherine (Ottomoeller) Brinkman.

She attended St. Paul's Lutheran School in Truman, and High School at the Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, MN. Elaine worked at the Fairmont Railway Motors, a defense plant for the years in Fairmont, MN. Those were the years of the "Greatest Generation" during WWII.

On January 6, 1946 Elaine was united in marriage to Milton Emkow of Columbus, WI. Upon moving to Madison, Elaine was employed by the J.C. Penney Co. in West Town for 33 years as a buyer and department head manager of women's fashion.

Her retirement years were filled with volunteering for Good Shepherd by the Lake, Opera House, Skaalen Home in Stoughton, and Bethesda Store in Madison.

Elaine is survived by seven nephews and nieces, and many cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Milton in 1998, her brother Leonard Brinkman.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday July 29, 2019 at GOOD SHEPHERD BY THE LAKE CHURCH, 1860 Hwy 51. Stoughton, with Rev. Todd McVey presiding. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the service at the church on Monday. A luncheon will follow the service at the church.

Entombment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona.

Memorials may be made to the Good Shepherd by the Lake Church, or to Agrace HospiceCare.