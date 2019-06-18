Elaine DeVoss

Elaine L. DeVoss, age 72, of Dodgeville, WI passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, June 13, 2019, after a year and a half struggle with multiple myeloma. Elaine was born May 26, 1947, in Dodgeville, the daughter of Marvin and Marion (Smith) Peterson.

Elaine was a lifelong area resident attending the Garrison Grove Country School and graduating from Dodgeville High School in 1965. She married Richard (Dick) DeVoss on June 12, 1965, and together they had two children. Elaine enjoyed being a stay at home mom while her children were young and spent countless hours making wonderful memories with them. In 1980, Elaine went to work for Lands' End when they were just starting out. She became a trusted employee advancing her way up to the manager of several departments including customer service, customer sales, and returns. During her time at Lands' End, she enjoyed the daily challenges the job brought her along with making new friends. She retired after 30 plus years of loyal service.

Elaine loved spending time with her family. She also loved to travel and travel she did. She went on multiple Carribean get-a-ways, an extended camping trip to Alaska, RVing throughout the United States with her sister Marcia and their cat copilots, Max and Patches. Some of her favorite trips were the ones where they would wander off the beaten path and find a little piece of heaven with a waterfall, lush trees, and wildflowers. She also enjoyed traveling with her daughter Staci and daughter-in-law Julie to New Orleans and most recently Florida. Elaine was a very active outdoors person, enjoying gardening, hiking, kayaking, skiing, and dancing.

Elaine is survived by her daughter, Staci (Timm) Sandstrom of Altoona, WI, daughter-in-law Julie (Callin) DeVoss (Ethan Cox and son Tucker) Dodgeville, grandchildren Rory Erickson, Ian DeVoss,(Rhiannon) Austin DeVoss (Annie) Jacob Sandstrom and Nick Sandstrom, and two great-grandchildren, Kiera Erickson and Rohan DeVoss. She is also survived by siblings Glenn (Marie Martini) Peterson, Marcia Peterson, Deb (Jim) Stephens, and Rita Peterson; aunt Jan Smith and uncle Gary Smith; two very special people Reggie (Nicole) Smith and Ashley (Eric) Krueger, many nieces, nephews, cousins. Elaine is also survived by her special companion Max (her cat!) who was constantly at her side.

Elaine was preceded in death by her son Jeffrey DeVoss (JD), granddaughter Sarah Elaine Sandstrom, her parents Marvin and Marion Peterson, her former husband Richard DeVoss, and sister-in-law Sharon (DeVoss) Morrison.

A celebration of Elaine's life will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Gorgen Funeral Services, 400 East Grace Street, Dodgeville, WI 53533 with a brief service at 7:00 p.m. by a friend of family Pastor Brian Rudesill. Following the conclusion of the service friends and family are welcome to join us in sharing memories and lunch at Duke's Brew Pub, 105 E Chapel St, Dodgeville, WI, 53533.

The family of Elaine L. DeVoss would like to thank Upland Hills Hospice and their amazing staff for the care they gave Elaine and her family during her last month of life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Upland Hills Hospice or a cancer research organization of your choice.