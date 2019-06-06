MADISON-Elaine Carpenter passed away on May 18, 2019 in Madison, WI at the age of 92.

Elaine was born in Milwaukee, WI on March 1, 1927 to Franklin and Elizabeth Carpenter. She was the third eldest of ten children. She became a member of the School Sisters of St Francis in Milwaukee for approximately 25 years. During her tenure there she became a Registered Nurse and worked at Sacred Heart Sanitarium. She then received her Masters Degree in Psychiatric Nursing from the University of Minnesota. Elaine eventually settled in Madison, WI where she worked as the Section Chief of the Clinical Services Unit for the Bureau of Mental Health. She was responsible for writing grants that expanded community mental health services for persons with severe mental illness.

Elaine worked tirelessly for the underprivileged in her community. She had an unassuming manner and gave her time and resources happily and open-heartedly. She was a committed member of the St. Thomas Aquinas Parish. She loved to travel and share her mementos. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, dancing, and writing encouraging notes to loved ones. She especially enjoyed hosting friends at the Tamarack Pool. She loved to cozy up with a good book and a glass of brandy at the end of a long day. She adored her sisters, brothers, nieces, and nephews.

She is survived by her sisters Carol Fatla and Therese Kroll.

A special thank you to All Saints Memory Care, Agrace Hospice and to Michelle Godfrey and Jana and Steve Frey.

A visitation will be held at 10am on Saturday, June 15, 2019 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, 602 Everglade Dr., Madison, WI 53717.

There will be a Committal Service on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10am at Mount Olivet Cemetery and Mausoleum, 3801 West Morgan Ave., Milwaukee, WI, 53221.

Memorials in Elaine's honor may be made to St. Thomas Aquinas or to Father Glyn Jemmott through St. Thomas Aquinas.

