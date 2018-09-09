Eilzabeth A. "Betty" Williams

MADISON-Elizabeth A. "Betty" Williams, age 94, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.

She was born on April 22, 1924, in Mauston, to Jacob and Margaret Spies. Betty moved to Madison and met Kenneth W. Williams while he was stationed at Truax Field during World War II.

They married on Nov. 3, 1945, upon his honorable discharge. Betty was a homemaker who also enjoyed bowling, golfing and was a Lifetime Master Bridge Player.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Lynne (Gary) Jenson; grandchildren, Alex (Kyla) Jenson, Ashley (Justin) Myers, Tyler Williams and Megan Williams; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken; and son, Bradley.

Private services will be held at a later date. May she rest in peace. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.