Eileen Schuette Rider

On the evening of May 23, 2023, Eileen passed away peacefully in her sleep in Madison, Wis. Her family will always cherish the special moments of her last week with their “Nana.”
Eileen was born on Sept. 19, 1934, in the family house on School Street in Two Rivers, Wis. She was the third daughter of Lillian and Dr. Wesley Simonis. Eileen attended school with her twin sister, Elaine, in Two Rivers and graduated from Washington High School in 1952. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and was a UW cheerleader from 1952-1954. Upon graduation from the University of Wisconsin she taught Language Arts in Lake Zurich, Ill.
In 1958 she married Paul Schuette of Manitowoc, Wis. After their marriage they lived briefly in Spokane, Wash., and San Diego, Calif., before returning to Manitowoc. It was in Manitowoc they raised their children, Erich, Heidi, Willie and Hans.
Eileen lived in Manitowoc from 1963 to 1988. She started the first preschool within the Manitowoc YMCA in 1965 and then went on to a number of different careers over the years, including obtaining her realtor’s license and working administrative positions at local businesses, all while raising four children.
She was active in giving back to her community with her role as president of Junior Service League, participating in the Heartarama non-profit event for many years, and publicity chairman for the County Board of Realtors.
In 1988 Eileen married Tom Rider and together they traveled the United States by RV, eventually settling in Estero, Fla. They enjoyed a wonderful life together in Florida. Tom preceded Eileen in death in September of 2005 and Eileen continued to live in in Florida until 2016 when she moved back to Wisconsin to be closer to family.
Eileen’s love of learning and teaching continued throughout her life. She played competitive tennis during her years in Florida, and also played shuffleboard and pickleball. She was a consummate bridge player, having played from childhood on. She taught Bridge, Mah-jong and Euchre to adults interested in learning in both Florida and Wisconsin.
Eileen is survived by her children, Heidi (Tim) Roach, Willie (Zany) Schuette, Hans (Karen) Schuette; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sisters, Elaine Verwey, Dianne (Ray) Brown and June (Jerry) Ertenberg. She was preceded in death by her son, Erich Schuette; husband, Tom Rider; sister, Marlene Wendorf; and brothers-in-law, Jerry Wendorf and Paul Verwey.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Eileen deeply loved her family and delighted in the talents of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a beloved mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.