Eileen Schuette Rider

On the evening of May 23, 2023, Eileen passed away peacefully in her sleep in Madison, Wis. Her family will always cherish the special moments of her last week with their “Nana.”

Eileen was born on Sept. 19, 1934, in the family house on School Street in Two Rivers, Wis. She was the third daughter of Lillian and Dr. Wesley Simonis. Eileen attended school with her twin sister, Elaine, in Two Rivers and graduated from Washington High School in 1952. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and was a UW cheerleader from 1952-1954. Upon graduation from the University of Wisconsin she taught Language Arts in Lake Zurich, Ill.