Eileen Rose Domann

Eileen (Gavin) Domann was born in Seven Mile Creek Township, Wisconsin, on February 7, 1935, the second of four children of John Gavin and Estella (Casey) Gavin. Her father was a farmer and later an engineer; her mother was a homemaker.

A very active student, Eileen graduated from Madonna High School in Mauston where she served as class President, participated in the cheerleading squad, and reigned as Homecoming Queen. During her high school years,Eileen worked part time as a popular soda fountain attendant at Phillips Drug Store. It was through her work at the soda fountain that she met her future husband and love of her life Duane Domann.

Eileen and Duane married in 1955 at St. Patrick's Church Rectory and started a home and family in Mauston. Early in her marriage,Eileenbegan a career as a dental hygienist for Dr. John McCormick and eventually assisted her husband in the operation of the family business, Domann's Farm Supply.

Eileen's greatest passion was her family. She took great joy in being a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.She donated countless hours as a Cub Scouts Den Mother, CCD teacher, 4-H Leader, PTA supporter, and athletics fundraiser. Her fondness for children was reflected in her love of teaching and group activities; she had a natural ability to make learning exciting and fun. A devout Catholic, Eileen dedicated time for church festivals, teaching CCD classes, and supporting other parish activities. She enjoyed a good conversation, the company of others, and was first to laugh at herself.

Respected as a loyal confidant, Eileen took time to listen to others, and she was fortunate to gain a vast and varied group of friends throughout her life. Eileen embraced her Irish heritage by collecting Irish music, poetry, photography, china, glassware and woolens. She would occasionally dance a jig, which would elicit broad smiles and infectious laughter from everyone fortunate to witness!

Eileen is survived by her three sons:

Duane Domann, Jr., of Land O'Lakes, Wisconsin;

Douglas Domann of Sheboygan, Wisconsin;

David Domann of Chicago, Illinois.

Eileen is also survived by her grandson Matthew Domann of Portage, Wisconsin; her sister Mary Fiene of Sauk Prairie, Wisconsin; and her brother Ambrose (Bo) Gavin, his wife Joan Gavin, and many nieces and nephews.

Eileen is preceded in death by her husband Duane, her sister Rita Barreau, and her parents, John and Estella. While she enjoyed her days among family and friends, she also looked forward to the time she would rejoin her loving husband.

Funeral services will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Mauston, Wisconsin, on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Visitation begins at12 noon with mass to follow at 1:00pm.

In honor of her husband, who was afflicted with ALS,in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the www.alsa.org.