Stoughton- Eileen Rein Brekken, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at her home. She was born in Stoughton on December 26, 1925, the daughter of Wilmer and Norma (Moe) Rein. Eileen graduated from Stoughton High School.

On February 25, 1945 she married Elmer Brekken. Eileen was a lifelong member of Western Koshkonong Lutheran Church and was active with the Ladies Aid and Central Circle. She is survived by her son, Norman; daughter-in-law, Marcia; grandchildren, Nathan (Linda), Matthew (Leah), Jared, Ryan (Charity) and Renee; and great grandchildren, Jonathan, Jacob, Natalie, Anna, Katelyn, Auden, Ever and Freya; siblings, Gunder (Berneice), Elsa (Lenny) and Rollie; and many nieces and nephews. Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer; son, Richard; grandson, Randall; great grandson, Isaac; sister, Marilyn (Thorlife); and sister-in-law, Janice.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Western Koshkonong Lutheran Church, 2633 Church Street, Cottage Grove, with Rev. Eugene Kock officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, following the burial, in the church fellowship hall. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of service.

A special thank you to Wendy Olson, and to the staff of Agrace HospiceCare Inc. for their care and compassion.