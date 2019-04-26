Stoughton- Eileen Meely Heinrichs passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 20, 2019 with the love and care of her family.

Eileen joins her husband Donovan, daughter Michele, her parents, John and Marguerite Meely, sister, Rosemary Bowen and brothers-in-law David Bowen and Charles Luby--all of whom she missed sorely.

Eileen was devoted to her family enjoying as much time with them as possible and sharing her many interests including her Catholic faith, Irish heritage, traveling, and dedication to serving her Lord.

She is survived by her children Mark Heinrichs of McFarland, Michael (Judy) Heinrichs of Waunakee, and Sheila (Richard) Jessen of Camp Douglas; grandchildren James (Ashley) Jessen of Black River Falls, Kelly Zumbrunnen of Onalaska, Jenna (Mike) Wright of Warrenville, IL, and Jackson Heinrichs (friend Zulma Morales) of Waunakee, great-grandchildren Mason, Maddison, and Hunter Jessen, Emma Zumbrunnen, and Carter Wright, her sister Mary Kathleen Luby of Akron, OH, many nieces, nephews and cousins and very good friends.

Eileen was born on December 26, 1925 in Rockford, Il. She married Donovan on August 13, 1949. They started their family there in Rockford, moved to Milwaukee and then later relocated to Oregon, WI. When understanding that the Catholic school in Oregon would not have room for all their children, they drove over to St. Ann's Parish in Stoughton and enrolled their children in the school before relocating the family to Stoughton. She was sure this was God's doing as they found a home just one block from St. Ann's Parish and enjoyed many years there.

Eileen was an active parish member well into her retirement years; greeting parish members before mass, making brownies for various events, teaching religious education, serving pie at parish diners, and the list goes on. Eileen was surprised to be honored by St. Ann's Parish (last fall) for her many contributions to the Parish - naming her the "Irish Princess". She was very active in the St. Vincent de Paul Society volunteering often at the food pantry. She enjoyed many theatre performances and volunteered as an usher as well. The list of her activities was limitless.

Eileen's energy level was never ending--she enjoyed working hard and playing hard. Next to celebrating Jesus' birthday, she enjoyed St. Patrick's Day, attending many gatherings, festivals, parades and Shamrock Club events. Donovan proposed to her on St. Patrick's day. Eileen felt honored to be a part of many families: St. Ann's, Friends from Huegel and Van Hise Schools, Vennevoll and the Stoughton Community.

We are so grateful for the time we have had with Eileen; a wonderful Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma, Sister, Wife, Aunt and Friend. We are incredibly grateful for all the kindness given to her from friends, staff of Stoughton Hospital and staff of Skaalen Nursing Home. We will miss her so!

A memorial Mass for Eileen will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Ann's Parish, Stoughton, WI. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, immediately following, in the church fellowship hall. Friends may greet the family from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass Saturday. Burial will take place in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Albany.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Ann's Parish, St. Ann's Endowment Fund, St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.

Please share your memories of Eileen by posting Tributes.

Cress Funeral Service

206 W. Prospect Street

Stoughton, WI 53589

(608) 873-9244