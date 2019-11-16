Eileen M. Dax, age 94, of Highland, passed away on the Wings of the Angels to meet her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Riverdale Health Care Center. She is so happy now to be with her beloved husband and loving daughter. Eileen was born in Highland on July 26, 1925 to John and Viola (Gottshall) McGuire. She was a graduate of the Highland High School, Richland County Normal School and Platteville Teachers College. Eileen taught at Farmers Ridge School near Highland followed by four years at Lone Rock Elementary School. Later in life, she worked at Bloomfield Manor.

Eileen married J.B. Dax of Highland on June 10, 1947 and the couple farmed near Highland their entire married life. She was a member of Ss. Anthony & Philip Parish and its Altar Society and the Religious Education Program; the First Parish Council and was elected by the Parish to serve on the Diocesan Pastoral Council. She was also a member of the D.A.V. Auxiliary.

She loved her flower and vegetable gardens and enjoyed cross stitch and quilting. She was an avid reader her entire life and religiously prayed the Rosary at 4:00 P.M. every day. Her greatest joy was time spent with her family.

She was preceded in death by husband of 60 years, J.B. on May 22, 2008; her daughter, Diane Rowen in 2006; her parents; J.B.'s parents and her 14 brothers and sisters.

Eileen is survived by three children, Debbie (Tom) Snyder of Madison; Roger (Karen) Dax of Highland and Rick (Marcia) Dax of Richland Center; a son-in-law, Bob Rowen of Dodgeville; ten grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Jan, Marylin, Anna Marie and Alice McGuire; a brother-in-law, Bob Wardell as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Ss. Anthony & Philip Catholic Church in Highland. Fr. Jim Murphy will officiate with burial in St. Philip's Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday beginning at 9:30 A.M. The McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Highland is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com Memorials to Ss. Anthony & Philip Parish would be greatly appreciated.