Eileen LaVigne, age 86, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Monday, August 27, 2018 at the Barrington/Our House in Wisconsin Dells.

The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery.

Eileen was born March 5, 1932 in Lanesboro, Minnesota, the daughter of Daniel and Sara (Connelly) Hennessy. She enjoyed doing charity work and being an election poll worker as well as quilting and reading.

Eileen is survived by her sons, Leo (Mary), Bob (Robin) and Frank (Cheryl); daughter, Bonnie LaVigne; 8 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Nicole; sisters, Mary and an infant child; brothers, Daniel, Michael and Angelo Hennessy.