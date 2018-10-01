STOUGHTON - Edwin Owen Kinnunen, age 86, passed away peacefully on Fri Sept 28, 2018.

He was born Aug 26, 1932 in rural Hurley to the late Matt and Alina (Matson) Kinnunen.

Edwin graduated from Hurley High School in 1949, attended Gogebic Junior College for two years and graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture in 1953. Ed married Shirley Ireland in Madison on Sept 4, 1954, and together they had 5 children. He developed asthma, precluding a career in agriculture, so he then attended Madison Business College, graduating in 1955.

Ed was employed as an accountant in private industry and then transferred to the University of Wisconsin Payroll Department, where he worked for 26 years. During the earlier years, he participated in the Stoughton Jaycees, and also was involved in many church activities. One of his biggest pleasures was traveling in Finland with several brothers, sisters and spouses, celebrating his 65th birthday in the house where his father lived as a boy.

Ed is survived by 4 children, Karen Jane (Richard) Wood of West Plains, MO., Linda Lea (Barry) Richardson of Grass Range, MT., David Andrew (Robin) Kinnunen of Poynette, and Sarah Marie (Howard) Gendron on Point of Rocks, MD., four grandchildren Alina, Amanda Rose, Kate and Alex; several great grandchildren; brother Richard Kinnunen; sisters Wilma (Jim) Tucker of Waynesville, MO., Elaine (Don) Worman of Laurel, MD, and Katherine Sandman of Wisconsin Rapids; nieces, nephews and other relatives and many friends, including Earl and the late Helen Fossen.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Shirley; son Daniel Scott Kinnunen; 4 brothers, Leonard, Carl, Raymond and Donald; and his sisters Gertrude and Melba.

A funeral will be held at 11:00 AM on Sat Oct 6, 2018 at COVENANT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1525 N. Van Buren St. Stoughton, with Rev. Dr. Sara Rabe presiding. A luncheon will follow immediately after the service at the church. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church on Sat.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Covenant Lutheran Church or the Stoughton Area Senior Center.

A heartfelt and sincere thank you to friends and neighbors, old and new, for all the thoughts, prayers and assistance these past few months.

A special thanks to Agrace HospiceCare staff for their care and professionalism.



