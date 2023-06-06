Edward W. Slotten

Edward W. Slotten, age 75, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on Sept. 20, 1947, in Madison, the son of Russell Slotten and Alice (Manson) Slotten. After graduating from East High in 1965, Edward enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for three years. Upon his return to Madison, Ed received his accounting degree from MATC and spent the majority of his career as an accountant and Research Program Manager for the UW Madison Physics Department, until his retirement in 2005.

Ed married Debra Klement on May 10, 1980, at Lake Edge United Church of Christ in Madison. Ed and Deb spent their time together following all Badgers sports as season ticket holders for football, basketball, volleyball, and hockey, enjoyed all-inclusive trips and cruises with their many friends, and more than anything, they loved spending time with their family, especially their two children.

