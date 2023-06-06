Edward W. Slotten, age 75, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on Sept. 20, 1947, in Madison, the son of Russell Slotten and Alice (Manson) Slotten. After graduating from East High in 1965, Edward enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for three years. Upon his return to Madison, Ed received his accounting degree from MATC and spent the majority of his career as an accountant and Research Program Manager for the UW Madison Physics Department, until his retirement in 2005.
Ed married Debra Klement on May 10, 1980, at Lake Edge United Church of Christ in Madison. Ed and Deb spent their time together following all Badgers sports as season ticket holders for football, basketball, volleyball, and hockey, enjoyed all-inclusive trips and cruises with their many friends, and more than anything, they loved spending time with their family, especially their two children.
Ed and Deb welcomed a daughter, Lisa Marie in 1985, followed by a son, Scott Russell in 1987. Ed was a devoted father. He introduced both children to his love for all sports and coached them in little leagues and youth basketball teams until he became their biggest fan as they both continued into high school sports, and eventually college, as Scott played football for the University of South Dakota. Nothing made him prouder than watching his kids succeed; he loved spoiling Lisa’s students as she became a teacher in Madison Metropolitan School District and followed all of Scott’s teams as he coached varsity football in South Dakota, and most recently in Jefferson, Wis.
Ed’s love of sports did not end with his own children. He played softball and basketball for the Crystal Corner bar for decades, was a referee for MSCR rec leagues, ran the clock and scoreboard at various LaFollette sporting events, and was recently recognized for 42 years of service to the Monona Grove Track and Field program, running the shot put for MG meets after being introduced to the “family business” soon after joining the Klement family. When he wasn’t working at sporting events, he could be found traveling all over the state to cheer on MG and LaFollette boys’ and girls’ teams, biking to various Badgers sporting events, especially softball, and following the Monona Home Talent teams, and as many other local sports as he could.
Sports were not Fast Eddy’s only passion. He loved reading and all things pertaining to history and could always be counted on for random presidential facts. His greatest passion, however, might have been Euchre. A family holiday tradition, quickly turned into weekly tournaments at “The Shoe,” VFW Post 7591, Green Lantern, and several other local spots. His “Euchre Buddies” have been an integral part of Ed’s life for the last decade, and kept him happily occupied even up to his last day. Ed was known as a man of few words, but when he spoke, people listened. He will be remembered for his kindness, his corny jokes and all his “Eddiosyncrasies.”
Edward is survived by his wife, Debra; daughter, Lisa (Jim) Ballmann; son, Scott Slotten; grandson, Mike Ballmann; four sisters, Margaret Rupert, Susan Morrison, Mary Roed and Carolyn (Dan) Slotten-Pritikin; mother-in-law, Audrey Klement; two sisters-in-law, Julie (John) Bailey and Susan (Mike) Ales; and brother-in-law, Tom (Kitty) Klement. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Russell (Sr.) Slotten; brother, Russell (Jr.) Slotten; and father-in-law, John Klement.
A memorial service will be held at LAKE EDGE UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 4200 Buckeye Road, Madison, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, with the Rev. Lex Libertore presiding. A visitation will be held at the church from 11 a. m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
Memorials may be made to the family and mailed to Gunderson Funeral Home, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI 53716. All proceeds will be donated to Jefferson High School football, as well as Monona Grove and Madison LaFollette athletics. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.