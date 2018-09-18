Edward R. Barnes Sr.

Born May 23, 1921 to George Sr. and Mary (Bostrom) Barnes of Kenosha, Ed served in the U.S. Army during World War II in a Field Artillery Observation Battalion. Afterward, he worked as an X-ray technologist in both the states of Washington and Wisconsin. He was the Master Mason for Lodge 231. Never one for rest, after retirement, he opened Ed's Bicycle Repair in Antigo, WI. There he was a co-founder of The Antigo Bike and Ski Club. His hobbies included cross-country skiing, bicycling, and wood carving. Always an active man, when you heard “its daylight in the cedar swamp,” he was ready for the day (even if you weren’t).
Ed is survived by his children; Cherie (Kim Grveles) Barnes, Edward (Sandy) Barnes, Jr., Lyndell Kewley, and Douglas (Jan) Barnes, and step-daughter Bonnie (Dave) Baginski. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, a7 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and 12 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wives: Nadine, Shirley, Avis, and Evelyn; sisters Verna Kreth and baby Oris Barnes; brothers George Jr. and Richard, and nephew Jerald Barnes.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at 11:00 AM at ALL FAITHS FUNERAL HOME in Janesville, Wisconsin. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Service
Janesville (608) 754-8700 www.866allfaiths.com