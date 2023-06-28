Edward McDermott Obituaries Obituaries Jun 28, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON - Edward McDermott, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at St. Mary's Care Center. A full obituary is pending.Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.Gunderson EastFuneral & Cremation Care5203 Monona Drive(608) 221-5420COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Edward Mcdermott Obituaries Obituaries Follow Obituaries Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular LIST: Closings due to poor air quality in southern Wisconsin What you need to know about the Air Quality Advisory Prairie du Chien community mourns former mayor, grandmother after fatal crash Two men arrested and charged in death of Albany man PHMDC encourages masking for people going outdoors through Thursday due to poor air quality Latest News Tax cuts and University of Wisconsin funding up for state Senate vote Weekend in the 608: Rescheduled concerts and 4th of July celebrations underway Waterloo children experience close encounter with snakes, other reptiles All northbound lanes of Highway 26 back open outside Fort Atkinson near Rock River Over eight months after fire, Maple Tree Supper Club reopens More News