Edward M. Terry

Longtime Madison resident, Edward Michael “Ed” Terry, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023, after a brief illness. He will long be remembered for his boundless dedication to family, faith, work and Notre Dame football. Born February 26, 1942, to Walter and Grace (Donahoe) Terry, he was the second of six children, raised on his family’s centennial homestead in Sauk County, near the town of Baraboo.

Dairy farming would always be in his blood, but it was academics and athletics that shaped his path. Attending St. Joseph’s Catholic school and Baraboo High School, class of 1960, he led the student honor roll, played basketball, baseball and was quarterback on its winning football team.