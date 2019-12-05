MADISON-Edward M. "Ed" Niemann, age 72, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at The Villa at Middleton Village.

He was born on Dec. 27, 1946, in Madison, and graduated from high school in Madison

Ed was very involved with the Rainbow Room located in downtown Madison and also worked for Nedrebo's Formal Wear for many years. He was a very simple man, enjoyed collecting baroque furniture and old paintings. Ed also loved art and reading books about art. He was a friend to many and will be greatly missed.

Burial will be held at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK, 401 Femrite Dr., Monona, Wis., at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

