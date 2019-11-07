Edward John "Ed" Knapton

COTTAGE GROVE - Edward "Ed" John Knapton, age 70, of Cottage Grove, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare.

He was born in Madison, the son of Edward and Gertrude Knapton.

Ed proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard for four years. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Horticulture at UW-Madison. Ed married his wife, Carol, on May 30, 1970, in Sun Prairie.

Together they owned America's Best Flowers, where he enjoyed making lifelong friends and sharing the joy that flowers can bring to people.

Ed was a member and past president of Commercial Flower Growers of Wisconsin, an active member of the Wisconsin Green Industry Federation, and belonged to the Garden Center Group and Perennial Plant Association. He was also a member of St. Dennis Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and Gilda's Club.

Ed enjoyed flowers and traveling. He loved to drive and tour garden centers around the country. He also loved to share his faith and knowledge with people.

Ed is survived by his wife, Carol; daughter, Jenny (Russell) Lautzenhiser; grandchildren, Mara, Anna, and Edward; brothers, Dale (Lynda) Knapton and Isaac (Sheri) Knapton; brothers-in-law, Robert Webber and Richard (Ruth) Webber; sister-in-law, Mary (Ron) Wagner; several nieces and nephews; and his America's Best Flowers family. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Rd, Madison, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding.

Visitation will be held at the church from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, and also at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday.

Memorials may be made to the family. The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their compassionate care and support.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420