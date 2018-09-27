Edward J. Stevens

Ed Stevens of Cedarville, formerly of Lena, left us peacefully at age 84, shedding the curse of Alzheimer’s, at Azura Memory Care, Monroe.

Born June 9, 1934, in Dixon, IL, to Joseph Edward Stevens and Helen (Larson) Stevens, raised and schooled in Oregon, IL, he served in the US Armed Forces from 1951-1953 and 10 years in the Reserves. He was honorably discharged in 1963. Ed then began a 25-year career with Quaker Oats. In Oregon, IL, he moved from Machinist to Maintenance Engineering; in Cedar Rapids, IA, Foreman, Package Department; in Shiremanstown, PA, Maintenance Supervisor; in Oregon, IL, Supervisor, Special Machinery Operations; finally in Rockford, IL, Manager of Maintenance Operations. In 1980, Ed began a 16-year career at Freeport’s Highland Community College as Director of Physical Plant and Maintenance, specializing in energy management projects and supervising several new construction projects. Finally, Ed appraised real estate for 16 years in his own business. In all endeavors, Ed was a brilliant, highly motivated, creative man, full of humor, eager to help and befriend those who crossed his path, and ever faithful to his loved ones.

Ed married Dorothy Rogers on June 1, 1956, in Rochelle, IL, and welcomed two daughters, Rene’ (Jim) Schwartz and Cheryl (Bill) Hintzsche. On April 18, 1986, Ed married Parry Parkinson in Freeport, IL. They met in a programming class at Highland Community College where Ed was learning Basic Programming to support Highland’s energy management system, and Parry was studying to support her career in information technology at Newell. Their mutual love of music, nature, pets, and computers was a strong bond.

Ed is survived by his wife, Parry; daughters, Rene’ and Cheryl; grandchildren Paula, Beth, John, Jacob, Rachel, Eric, and Sam; great-grandchildren Hailey, Aidyn, Emma, Ellis, Lily, Riley, Taite, Ella, Finn, Shep, Wells, and Willa; and sisters Sally (Gene) Moring and Judy (Rusty) Rush. He was predeceased by his parents, Joe and Helen, and first wife, Dorothy.

The family thanks Azura Memory Care and Monroe Clinic Hospice for the loving care given our Eddie. We will honor him at a future memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, we encourage donations to Monroe Clinic Hospice in support of their wonderful service.

Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net