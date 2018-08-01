Madison/Sun Prairie/Waunakee – Edward G. Grosse, age 94, died on Monday, July 30, 2018 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

He was born on July 1, 1924 in Madison, the son of Edward T. and Margaret (Marx) Grosse. Ed graduated from West High School. He then entered the U.S. Army during WWII and served for three years in the 380th Combat Engineer’s division, in the South Pacific. Following the service, Ed graduated from Groves Barnhart Business College in Madison with a degree in accounting. On September 20, 1947 he was united in marriage to Jennelyn L. “Jenny” Savee at St. James Catholic Church in Madison.

Ed served as a Madison Police Officer for 10 years and was promoted up through the ranks to Detective Lieutenant before resigning to become a private investigator. As a private investigator he worked primarily for Lawton and Cates and the State of Wisconsin.

Ed was a longtime member of St. Dennis Catholic Church, Madison and St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, Sun Prairie. He was also a member of the National and International Association of Legal Investigators and the Wisconsin Campers Association. Ed and Jenny loved dancing, met on the dance floor and won numerous competitions together. They also enjoyed taking their family on camping trips all across the U.S. Ed loved woodcarving and was known to be able to fix anything. Ed’s greatest joy was providing for and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his children: Ann (Lee) Buenzli of Appleton, Nancy (Bill) Capper of Columbus, WI, Janet Besadny of Middleton and Paul (Tara) of Coon Rapids, MN; grandchildren, Erin (Nicole) Buenzli, Becky (Troy) Lighthizer, Cassandra and Alexandra Capper, Ryan (Jennifer) Besadny, Caitlin (Josh) Carton and Michael, Patrick (Olivia) and Hannah Grosse; great-grandchildren, Andrew and Tanner Lighthizer, Sophie and Anya Buenzli, William and Norah Besadny, and Owen Grosse; brother, Rolland Peter (Marlene) Grosse; special daughter-in-law Toni (Mark) Ramos Grosse Chamberlain of Neenah, WI; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Jenny; his parents and son, David.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Friday, August 3, 2018 at ST. ALBERT THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2420 St. Albert Drive, Sun Prairie, with Msgr. Donn Heiar presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 10am until the time of service. Burial will take place at Sun Prairie Memory Garden.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to St. Albert the Great Catholic Church.